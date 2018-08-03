Ministry of Labour to export frozen produce to overseas markets – TBC
The Ministry of Labour is hoping to expand the work that they do in exporting local produce to overseas markets.At the moment, they export fresh produce to the markets in New Zealand but they are hoping to export frozen produce.The CEO of Labour Edgar Cocker says they are working to increase the market opportunities for local growers to generate more income for their families.
