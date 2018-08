Nuku’alofa, Tonga: ‘Aunofo Havea, a well known Tongan seafarer, was awarded a certificate under the Standards of Training and Certification for Watchkeeping and Seafarers STCW by Eric R. Dawick, the president of the Northeast Maritime Institute, Fairhaven, Massachusetts on 26 July. She is a licenced master of vessel of less than 500 cross tons.