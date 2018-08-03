Ashika loss still haunts son who heard his mother calling his name as the ship sank | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
The son of a woman who died when the MV Princess Ashika sank nine years ago said the tragedy still haunted him.Siaosi Lavaka, 44, and his mother Lavinia Lavaka, 66, were expected to arrive at Ha’afeva in August 2009 to visit his bed-ridden father ‘Aleki Lavaka. Only Siaosi made it to the island.
Source: Ashika loss still haunts son who heard his mother calling his name as the ship sank | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.