Two accused appear in Court over Ha’apai million cocaine bust – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service

Two Tongan men have appeared in court after police seized 58 kg of cocaine worth around $30 million pa’anga in street value in Ha’apai. The men aged 26 and 28 years old appeared at the Lower Court on Monday July 16. They remain in police custody and are expected to return to court today Thursday 19 for a […]
