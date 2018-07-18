Reasonable doubt leads to acquittal in Hōfoa machete attack – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
A Supreme Court judge deemed that the prosecution had not been thorough enough to remove reasonable doubt from his mind and so he could not grant a conviction. Judge Charles Cato made the decision on Tuesday while presiding a court case in which a man was accused of attacking another man with a machete. Dave […]
