Three arrested as Police investigate three homicides of Waikato men – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
The suspicious deaths of three Waikato men in the past two weeks have prompted three homicide investigations over the last two weeks in New Zealand. A 27-year-old man, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. A 49-year-old man has been charged with presenting a firearm at police and unlawful possession of […]
Source: Three arrested as Police investigate three homicides of Waikato men – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.