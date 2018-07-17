0

Three arrested as Police investigate three homicides of Waikato men – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service

July 17, 2018
Filed In Top News

The suspicious deaths of three Waikato men in the past two weeks have prompted three homicide investigations over the last two weeks in New Zealand. A 27-year-old man, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. A 49-year-old man has been charged with presenting a firearm at police and unlawful possession of […]

Source: Three arrested as Police investigate three homicides of Waikato men – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service