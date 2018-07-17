King Tupou VI calls on the people of Vava’u to be prepared for the United Arab Emirates Expo 2020 – TBC
Their Majesties – King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u were at the Niponi Ground in Neiafu this morning to officially open the island’s Royal Agricultural Show.King Tupou VI delivered the Royal address from the Throne to mark the auspicious event.
Source: King Tupou VI calls on the people of Vava’u to be prepared for the United Arab Emirates Expo 2020 – TBC
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.