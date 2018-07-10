Homicide investigation after girl, 17, found dead in Māngere – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 17 year old girl at an address in Buckland Road, Mangere over the weekend. Police have been conducting a scene examination at the address and are following lines of enquiries to establish the circumstances around the death. The victim is yet to be formally […]
