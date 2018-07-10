“Alo will always be in our heart,” Tongan politician says – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
A Tongan Member of Parliament said her first cousin Alo Ngata was a family guy and had a lot of respect to his siblings and relatives. MP Akosita Lavulavu said Ngata, who died in Auckland last week after Police tasered him multiple times, was a dear brother to them all. “He is the kind of […]
Source: “Alo will always be in our heart,” Tongan politician says – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.