Tu‘ivakanō court case adjourned for fourth time – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service

Tu'ivakanō court case adjourned for fourth time
Lord Tu’ivakanō and his legal defence team have been granted another adjournment. This is a court case that was meant to be heard on June 25 and has already been delayed thrice. The king’s noble and former Prime Minister’s trial was rescheduled to July 30. The adjournment was requested to allow the Defence more time […]
Source: Tu'ivakanō court case adjourned for fourth time – Kaniva Tonga
