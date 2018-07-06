Tongan man died after being tasered by police in Auckland named – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Police are now able to name the man who died in custody three days after being tasered multiple times by police. He was Alo Ngata, a 29-year-old man from Tonga and his death came after he was arrested on Sunday for violently assaulting an elderly man in Freemans Bay, Auckland, New Zealand. The investigation into his […]
