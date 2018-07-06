0

Tongan man died after being tasered by police in Auckland named – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service

July 6, 2018
Filed In Top News

Police are now able to name the man who died in custody three days after being tasered multiple times by police. He was Alo Ngata, a 29-year-old man from Tonga and his death came after he was arrested on Sunday for violently assaulting an elderly man in Freemans Bay, Auckland, New Zealand. The investigation into his […]

Source: Tongan man died after being tasered by police in Auckland named – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service