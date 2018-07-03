Sting drink labels illegal, says Consumer Affairs Tonga – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service

0

July 3, 2018
Consumer Affairs Tonga said some labels of Sting drink cans did not conform with government regulations because they were written in Vietnamese. Non-English labelled goods were not allowed to sell in Tonga, it said. “…those goods [have] to be removed from the shelves. This includes goods that [have] been re-labelled ( strawberry flavoured sting can […]

