Sting drink labels illegal, says Consumer Affairs Tonga – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Consumer Affairs Tonga said some labels of Sting drink cans did not conform with government regulations because they were written in Vietnamese. Non-English labelled goods were not allowed to sell in Tonga, it said. “…those goods [have] to be removed from the shelves. This includes goods that [have] been re-labelled ( strawberry flavoured sting can […]
Source: Sting drink labels illegal, says Consumer Affairs Tonga – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.