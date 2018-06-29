Prayer vigil held for Princess Mata ‘O Tāone Ma’afu – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
A vigil was being held since last night for Princess Lavinia Mata ‘O Tāone Ma’afu. The royal family organised and held the vigil at the royal villa at Matatoa. About 14 churches across Tongatapu came together to join the event. One of the organisers said people were keen to come together and share their thoughts, […]
