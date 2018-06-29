3,320 Million Japanese Yen (Approx. 66.4 Million TOP) Project for Upgrading of Wharf for Domestic Transport
The official hand over of the 3,320 Million Japanese Yen (Approx. 66.4 Million TOP) Project for Upgrading of Wharf for Domestic Transport took place today Friday 15th of June 2018 at the Office of the Acting CEO for Infrastructure.
