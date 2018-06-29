0

3,320 Million Japanese Yen (Approx. 66.4 Million TOP) Project for Upgrading of Wharf for Domestic Transport

June 29, 2018
The official hand over of the 3,320 Million Japanese Yen (Approx. 66.4 Million TOP) Project for Upgrading of Wharf for Domestic Transport took place today Friday 15th of June 2018 at the Office of the Acting CEO for Infrastructure.

