Vava’u family say man allegedly commit suicide after embarrassing video went viral – Kaniva Tonga
A family member said his cousin allegedly committed suicide after an embarrassing video surreptitiously taken of him in a kava drinking party went viral and led to him being bullied online. We can now reveal the deceased’s name as Sione Vaikele Fifita. According to the video which was uploaded to Facebook a week before Fifita […]
Source: Vava’u family say man allegedly commit suicide after embarrassing video went viral – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
