Fog causes flight cancellation at Fua’amotu airport – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Flights have been cancelled due to fog at Fua’amotu International Airport this evening. It forced Air New Zealand flight NZ977 and Virgin Australia flight VA60 from Tonga to Auckland to be delayed, resulting in the cancellation of their return services last night June 21. According to Virgin Australia’s website the status of its flight VA60 […]
