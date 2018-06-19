Vava‘u man reportedly drowns in Ha’apai – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
A man from Matamaka, Vava’u has reportedly drowned off the coast of Hihifo, Ha’apai. Tekitau Fifita was understood to have been diving at the reefs in the coastal areas when the tragedy happened. The 43-year-old was diving with a brother on Friday June 15 before he was missing. His body was recovered from the sea […]
