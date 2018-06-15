PSA boss accuses critics of signing petition using “swear words; ” signatures in question – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Public Service Association boss Mele ‘Amanaki has accused Democrat supporters of writing swear words in her petition for an investigation into Prime Minister ‘Akilisi Pōhiva and six other ministers. She said these swear words had been signed as names of petitioners on her petition. Meanwhile, there were complaints on Facebook by some concerned Tongans who […]
