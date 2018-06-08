Illegal dumping of rubbish overwhelms Tongan authorities after Gita

Nuku’alofa, Tonga: Tonga is finding it difficult to manage illegal dumping of rubbish, including plastic bags, in Nuku’alofa, as it celebrated World Environment Day on 5 June with the worldwide theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”. Filimone Lapao’o, the Tonga goverment’s Senior Environmentalist, said after Cyclone Gita, the amount of rubbish at Sopu increased so much that his department cannot manage it properly. By Eleanor Gee.