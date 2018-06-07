Murder charge after Tongan death in Hawai‘i – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
A man is facing second-degree murder charge in relation to the death of a Tongan man in Hawai’i. 46-year-old Sione Telua Koloi died in Lanai Community Hospital on May 11 as a result of his injuries. His body was laid to rest on June 2. Travis Morita, 35, was charged with murder following an autopsy of […]
