Gang associate to appear in Manukau court following fifth arrest over $6m meth seizure – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
An associate of Australian gang the Comanchero is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow morning. He was arrested after a significant National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) operation in the Far North this morning. The arrest was in relation to Operation Gegenees, which was the seizure of 13.5 kilograms of methamphetamine at Auckland International Airport […]
Source: Gang associate to appear in Manukau court following fifth arrest over $6m meth seizure – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.