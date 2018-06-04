Tongans celebrate day when Tupou I freed people from serfdom – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
While Tongans in New Zealand are celebrating the Queen’s Birthday, their cousins in the kingdom are also enjoying a public holiday to mark emancipation Day. This marks the occasion on June 4, 1862, King Siaosi Tupou I, officially abolished serfdom in Tonga. Tupou, who was Tonga’s first Christian chief, freed commoners from being virtually owned […]
