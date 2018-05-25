Six new faces in ‘Ikale Tahi squad for Pacific Cup 2018 – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service

The Highlanders number 8 Liukanasi Manu was one of six new faces included in the ‘Ikale Tahi squad for June’s Pacific Cup, alongside prop David Fe’ao (France), prop David Lolohea (Australia), prop Vunipola Fifita (Australia), winger Sione Fifita (New Zealand) and winger Viliami Lolohea (New Zealand). Head coach Toutai Kefu has announced his Ikale Tahi […]