PM presents $3.4 million Pa’anga cheque to non-government schools

Following Cyclone Gita in February 2018, the damage assessment found that approximately 75 percent of Primary schools, 88 percent of Secondary schools and 56 percent of Tertiary Institutes across Tongatapu and ‘Eua were directly affected. A total of 109 out of 150 schools with an estimated 23, 000 students at all levels of education were affected. Government has finalized the phased strategy to cater for immediate and long-term approach to school repair, retrofitting and reconstruction that enables both Government and Non-Government operated schools to return to normal operation as soon as possible.,