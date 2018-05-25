NZ high school offers vala faka-Tonga as part of its school uniform – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Hamilton’s Fraser High School in New Zealand has allowed vala faka-Tonga as part of its school uniform. The item was introduced this year in recognition of the school’s Pasifika students – 178 of them – and after much consultation with the school’s Pasifika community, Fairfax media reported. This means the Fijian sulu, and ie faitaga […]
Source: NZ high school offers vala faka-Tonga as part of its school uniform – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.