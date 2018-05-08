Song reveals struggle to bear criticism Tu‘imala received after her daughter married prince – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service

Tongan nightingale Tu’imala Kaho has revealed that all the many songs she composed, her favourite is Losehina ‘O Kahala or the White Rose of Kahala. The song, which was first titled Heimataura, was composed after her daughter Heimataura Anderson married the late Prince ‘Alaivahamama’o Tuku’aho who was later appointed to the Ma’atu title before his […]