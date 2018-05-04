Auckland and Tonga to play for Mann Cup – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
The Auckland premier team and the Tonga New Zealand Residents will vie for the Mann Cup when they meet at Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday, June 2. The Auckland Rugby League has named the trophy in recognition of the Mann family, who have contributed significantly to both the Auckland and Tongan game over several decades. […]
Source: Auckland and Tonga to play for Mann Cup – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.