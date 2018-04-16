Lord Sevele of Vailahi says PM Pohiva is misleading the public. – TBC
Former Prime Minister, Lord Sevele of Vailahi told press this morning that Prime Minister Pohiva is misleading the public.
Lord Sevele of Vailahi’s comment was in response to allegation made the by PM Pohiva during a press conference with media last week where he said that there was an amendment to the Constitution but it was made outside of Parliament.
