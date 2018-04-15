Argument over Isa Lei just won’t go away, but Fiji Times admits music came from Tonga – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
It seems the argument over the origins of the Pacific’s most famous tune won’t go away, but this weekend the Fiji Times quoted a Fijian chief as saying the music did indeed come from Tonga. However, it quoted Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba as saying he wrote Fijian words for the song. Tongans believe the song Viola […]
