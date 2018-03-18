The most dominant athletes of the past 20 years, by the numbers

Remember Pita Taufatofua, the only athlete from Tonga at the Winter Olympics in February? He became famous as his country’s bare-chested, oiled-up flag bearer in Rio in 2016, then went from taekwondo to cross-country skiing. Taufatofua trained with help from sponsorships and crowdfunding, an idea that didn’t exist 20 years ago — at least not in Tonga, which didn’t get broadband until 2013. His goal in Pyeongchang was to avoid finishing last. He succeeded — and he isn’t done yet.