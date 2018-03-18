Grassroots Assistance, Japan formalized Three Educational and One Water Supply Projects

Present at the ceremony held at the conference room of St. George Government Building were Hon. Dr. Pohiva Tuionetoa, Minister of Finance and National Planning, Hon. Penisimani Fifita, Minister of Education and Training, Hon. Poasi Tei, Minister of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Communications and Climate Change and Fr. Mafi of the Catholic Church along with representatives of the project recipients from Hofoa Government Primary School, Takuilau College, St. Francis of Assisi Primary School and Kolonga village water committee.