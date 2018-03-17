Former Tongan PM charged in passport inquiry – World Socialist Web Site
Amid deepening political turmoil in the small Pacific island kingdom of Tonga, police announced on March 2 the arrest of former prime minister Lord Tu’ivakano in connection with a passport fraud scandal. It is the most high-profile arrest by the Passport Taskforce, set up in 2015 to investigate the alleged scams. More than a dozen people, including several politicians, have so far pleaded guilty to various charges.
