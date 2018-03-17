Court documents allege Tu’ivakanō involved in illegal activity worth more than TP$400,000 – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Court documents setting out charges against former Prime Minister and Speaker Lord Tu’ivakanō allege he was involved in illegal activities worth TP$416,391.84.The court documents were addressed to ‘Eiki Tu’ivakanō (aka) Siaosi Ngalumoetutulu Kaho (aka) Siale ‘Ataongo Kaho.They ordered Lord Tu’ivakanō to appear at the Fasi court on March 26 at 10am.
