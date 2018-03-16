Police arrested a Fatai cannabis dealer | Matangi Tonga

A 49-year-old man was arrested at his home, at the village of Fatai at 7:00pm on Wednesday, March 14, during an ongoing police operation against the sale and supply of cannabis.Acting Chief Superintendent Tevita Vailea said today that the police was tip-off, alleging that the accused was selling drugs at his home.Criminal Investigation Unit officers moved in quickly and arrested him, and recovered cannabis plant material, packaged in anticipation of sale and over $1,000 cash. He is in custody charged with possession of the illicit drug, he said.