Pacific.scoop.co.nz » Tonga’s businesses struck but not crushed by Cyclone

Four Tongan organisations are attending Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand's Pasifika Business Market at Auckland's Pasifika Festival following Cyclone Gita. Hahake District Working Council, South Pacific Mazuku, Tupuanga Coffee and Veuveuso Vaea will be part the Tongan delegation led by Tonga's Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Innovation & Labour (MCCTIL). Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand will be hosting more than 35 Pacific Island companies from 12 countries as part of their Path to Market programme at the new Pasifika Business Market.