Law firm claims charges against police not based on “clear and fair grounds” – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
A Tongan law firm has written to Police Commissioner Steven Caldwell claiming he has not acted fairly over charges and suspensions of 17 police officers.The firm says only five of the officers have been suspended.The letter, signed by Siosifa T. Tu’utafaiva, has been copied to the Minister of Police.“We do not understand the reasons for suspending those five police officers and not the others,” Tu’utafaiva wrote.
Source: Law firm claims charges against police not based on “clear and fair grounds” – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.