Vava’u struck with benzene shortage at busiest time | Matangi Tonga
Nuku’alofa, Tonga: Vava’u has been struck with a serious shortage of benzene this week forcing tourism operators and businesses to look for other sources of fuel – or to cut back heavily on their operations. The shortage will not be eased until the domestic ferry arrives tomorrow, followed by a delayed fuel tanker that will not unload until next week.
Source: Vava’u struck with benzene shortage at busiest time | Matangi Tonga
Leave a Comment