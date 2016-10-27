Eight countries join early childhood learning workshop in Tonga
Nuku’alofa, Tonga: A four-day regional training workshop to support school readiness and reading for Pacific children and teachers, is underway in Nuku’alofa this week with 50 participants from eight Pacific Island countries and development partners including practitioners attending. The workshop is part of the Pacific Early Age Readiness and Learning (PEARL) Program funded through the Global Partnership for Education and led by the World Bank.
