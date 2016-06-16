Tongan MP wants pay to match Pacific counterparts | Radio New Zealand News
A Tongan MP has proposed that MPs’ salaries be boosted to match those of parliamentarians in Fiji and Samoa.
i think this MP has been around the nobles too long and is wanting to grab as much as he can now because he knows he will be out in the next election. Last parliament, he asked for a car because he could not walk to meet his district. He was invited to join the government but refused and now, greed and self-interests have taken over his better judgement. The flood victims are crying out for help, the emergency funds are not enough to cover expenses so we are appealing for overseas help. Tonga must have the interests of the people first and foremost. I would cancel the wage round and distribute that money to the flood victims. In addition, call off the games for 2019 and use all that money to improve the infrastructures, like drainage, waste disposal, getting rid of old cars and wrecks, etc. We have more important things that affect the poor people NOW and everything thing else must wait.