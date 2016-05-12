Tonga’s race against time
WITH less than three years to the Pacific Games 2019, Tonga is 18 months late in its preparations. This is despite Papua New Guinea’s pledge of $USD35 million
The govt is in a precarious position at the moment with funding for our SPG of 2019 because all the donors that pledged financial help are not tied down to contractual agreements on paper. Time will be a main constraint but optimism is still high in high circles. Maybe they know something we don’t. All will be revealed soon!!