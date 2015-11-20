Young Sydney siblings fear parents will be deported to Tonga after 25 years in the country – ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)
The Human Rights Commission president investigates the case of three siblings who fear their parents are about to be deported.
Source: Young Sydney siblings fear parents will be deported to Tonga after 25 years in the country – ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)
Alas my dear brothers & sisters !i just wanna make it notable to you all that everything is fine with the misinales ..it takes time but its awesome to know that these kids are safe & sound with mom & dad at home ..there’s no need to worry much ..as we all know that our only creator has a perfect timing for each & everyone of us n ofcos he has a beautiful plan for all of us ..we must always be grateful for all the infinite & unfathomable blessings that he has bestowed upon us ..am sure some of our fans out there wish to sing in Zion but they re no longer awake ..so we should count every single moment as blessings .. I would like to say good bye to you all with one of my favorite quotations taken from the book of Philippians chap 4:1- it says “Therefore my brothers & sisters you whom i love n long for my joy & crown stand firm in the Lord in this way dearfriends ..cheers n ofa adu to you all !!