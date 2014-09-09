Penisimani is Mr Tonga 2014 | Tonga Daily News
Mr Tonga 2014 Penisimani Tu’ipulotu says winning the title was a dream come true and a stepping stone to more achievements in the future.
via Penisimani is Mr Tonga 2014 | Tonga Daily News.
Mr Tonga 2014 Penisimani Tu’ipulotu says winning the title was a dream come true and a stepping stone to more achievements in the future.
via Penisimani is Mr Tonga 2014 | Tonga Daily News.
Who’s this person?
Is he running for a government position or something else? The article did not explain enough details on this person, at least be more specific. 😔😔
click on the link to the full article.